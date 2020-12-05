Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) BJP parliamentarian Rita Bahuguna Joshi appeared before a special MP/MLA court on Saturday in connection with two cases, after it issued non-bailable warrants against her for missing court dates.

While one of the cases was connected to violation of the poll code in 2012, the other related to a violent political agitation in 2015 that led to damage of public properties and assault of police personnel.

Joshi moved recall applications in both the cases pleading that she respected the courts and her non-appearance on previous dates was not intentional.

Judge P K Rai recalled the non-bailable warrants against the BJP MP upon furnishing personal bonds of Rs 50,000 in each of the cases.

An FIR was lodged on February 17, 2012, at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow against Joshi, the then state Congress president, for allegedly electioneering in Bajrang Nagar for the assembly election even after the time for campaign was over.

