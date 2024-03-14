New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A court here has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a bank manager, who has been accused of siphoning off several crore rupees from the account of an NRI couple.

Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon was hearing the pre-arrest bail plea of Vipin Mishra, a sales manager with the ICICI Bank, who allegedly induced the couple to invest and later siphoned off over Rs 13 crore.

According to the prosecution, Mishra misappropriated the funds with another accused Varun Vashisht.

"Keeping in view all the facts and circumstances of this case, the law laid down by the superior courts, the nature and gravity of offence alleged and considering the fact that the present applicant or accused has evaded the investigation and is still absconding and non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against him, this court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail," the judge said in an order passed on Wednesday.

The court noted that there were allegations of cheating, misappropriation and forgery against Mishra and Vashisht.

It said according to the investigating officer's (IOs) reply, there were CCTV footage where Mishra was seen withdrawing money from the complainant's account.

Prabhav Ralli, the complainant's advocate, said offences of such nature shook the faith of the public in the banking system.

