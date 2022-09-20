Lucknow, Sep 20 (PTI) A court here rejected the bail plea of a Rajasthan man who had allegedly threatened to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a bomb.

The threat message was sent through WhatsApp on a police helpline.

Sarfaraz was arrested from Rajasthan on August 12.

Special Judge Dr Avnish Kumar turned down the bail plea and said that the case related to cyber crime and also connected to national and public security.

He is not entitled to bail at this stage, the court said.

The court said Sarfaraz sent the message on WhatsApp by name of his cousin Shahid with an intention to cause fear in the minds of the public.

According to Government Counsel Dheeraj Singh, a case in this regard was lodged on August 2.

