New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Karkardooma Court on Friday dismissed a bail application filed by an accused, which ran approximately 500 pages, stating that it was too voluminous and bulky.

The court was dealing with a bail application filed in a 500-page document along with annexures.

The application was filed on behalf of the accused seeking bail in a rape case. The case was registered against the accused in the Kalyanpuri Police Station for the alleged offence of rape, etc.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ramesh Kumar-II rejected the bail application. The court dismissed the application and advised the counsel to concise the bail and granted liberty to file a fresh bail application.

During the arguments on the bail application, it was revealed that the counsel for the accused had drafted the bail application, which was approximately 500 pages long, along with its annexures.

The court noted that it is not possible for the court to go through the same document, as it is too voluminous. The court is burdened with the disposal of the old matters.

"The application of the applicant/accused is hereby dismissed on account of being too voluminous and bulky and going to consume precious judicial time to go through the same," ASJ Ramesh Kumar ordered on October 17. (ANI)

