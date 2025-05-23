New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court issued a notice on Friday to the Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and requested the examination of a CD in a case of public property defacement. The court has asked the Director to file the report.

An FIR has already been registered in this case against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, ex-MLA Gulab Singh, and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma.

During a hearing on Friday, Delhi police filed a Status report stating that the CD has been sent to FSL for expert opinion, and the result of the same is awaited.

After hearing the submissions of the Investigation Officer (IO), Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal issued a notice to the Director.

"Issue notice to the Director, FSL through concerned SHO with request to expedite the result in the present case and to file the report regarding the same case," ACJM Mittal ordered on May 23.

The matter has been listed on June 9, 2025, for further proceedings.

On May 8, after hearing an application moved by the IO, the court released the CD containing the photographs along with the Section 65B certificate.

It is submitted by IO that the CD is required to be sent to FSL. From the submissions made, it appears that the CD is required for further investigation in the present matter. Further, the complainant has expressed his inability to provide the photographs, the court noted on May 8.

Delhi police filed a status report on April 19 in the case of alleged defacement of public property against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, a formal MLA, and an MCD councillor. Police submitted that they are making consistent efforts to trace the accused persons. Therefore, they require some more time. This report is in the Rouse Avenue court.

Delhi police had also stated that during investigation, on 03/04/2025, on the instance of the complainant, a site plan was prepared and has been placed on record.

"Furthermore, consistent efforts are being made to trace the accused persons," the report stated.

The court on March 11, directed Delhi police to file an FIR on a complaint filed against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, former MLA Gulab Singh and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma in a matter related to defacement of public property in Dwarka area in 2019.

On March 28, police informed the court that they had registered an FIR on a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and others. The complainant has alleged a Violation of the Defacement of Public Property Act in the Dwarka area.

This direction was passed on a complaint filed by one Shiv Kumar Saksena.

The court had said that the court is of the considered opinion that the application under section 156(3) CrPC deserves to be allowed.

"Accordingly, the concerned SHO is directed to register FIR immediately under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case," ACJM Mittal ordered on March 11. (ANI)

