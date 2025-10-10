New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Friday reserved an order on Chaitanyanand Saraswati's plea for the supply of a copy of the seizure memo linked with the molestation case.

Saraswati is running in judicial custody in a molestation case.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar reserved the order on the plea till October 14.

During the arguements, advocate Manish Gandhi, counsel for Chaitanyanand Saraswati, submitted that he has a right to be provided the copy of the seizure memo under the provisions of BNSS.

The counsel for the accused had also submitted that he has an apprehension that these memos might be misused in other cases by the police.

On the other hand, an additional public prosecutor opposed the application of the accused.

The court on Wednesday asked the police to file a proper reply.

Earlier in the day, the Principal District and Session Judge of Patiala House listed the matter of Chaitanyanand Saraswati for hearing on Monday.

The Principal District and Sessions judge, Anju Bajaj Chandan, assigned the bail matter to Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepti Devesh for hearing on Monday.

A Judge on Thursday had recused from hearing the bail plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati. The matter was referred to the District Judge.

Patiala house court on October 3 remanded Chaitanyanand to 14 days' judicial custody in a molestation case.

Chaitanyanand Saraswati was interrogated by the Delhi Police for a five-day custodial remand. It is alleged that he molested 17 girls in an educational institute in the Vasant Kunj area.

Chaitanyanand Saraswati, alias Parthasarthy, is in judicial custody till October 17.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati was arrested on September 27 in Agra and was brought to Delhi. Delhi police had produced him before the court, and he was granted a 5-day remand on September 28.

The Patiala House Court rejected his earlier plea seeking anticipatory bail in a financial irregularities case. (ANI)

