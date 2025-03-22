New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday listed the defamation Complaint against former Delhi CM Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh for order on cognizance.

Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit has filed a defamation complaint against the AAP leader.

Dikshit has alleged that the accused organized a press conference on December 26, 2024, in New Delhi wherein defamatory allegations were made against the complainant and INC the political party that he represents.

He contested the Delhi State Assembly election against former CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi Constituency. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal after hearing the pre Summoning submissions by the counsel for the parties listed the matter for clarification/order on April 3, 2025.

The court on January 16, issued notice to the then CM Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on the Complaint. The notices were issued to give the proposed accused to be heard before taking cognizance of the Complaint.

It is alleged that the accused falsely alleged that the complainant has not just accepted "crores of rupees" from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but INC and he has even colluded with the BJP with the objective to defeat the AAP. The Complaint has stated that the accused did not substantiate their allegations with any material evidence.

It is also stated that Atishi in the presence and with the concurrence of MP Sanjay Singh alleged that INC and the complainant were in collusion with the BJP to defeat the AAP. Therefore, the defamatory act of the accused persons is part of the same scheme of things with the nefarious objective to defame the complainant.

It is also stated that the live proceedings of the press conference were even shared by CM Atishi through her X handle on December 26, 2024, with the following caption BJP is helping Congress in the Delhi election. Moreover, the said X post has over 30,000 (thirty thousand) views on Twitter and has been shared widely. Further, the news of defamatory statements has been widely carried by national newspapers.

It is alleged that the facts and circumstances clearly reveal that the accused by words, both written and spoken, has made and caused to be published imputations against the complainant intending to harm his reputation and has thereby committed the offence of defamation punishable under Section 356 of BNS, 2023. It is alleged that the legal notice was sent on January 2. The defamatory tweet on platform X continues to be available online. (ANI)

