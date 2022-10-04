Jhansi (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Eight students of a government polytechnic institute have been awarded life imprisonment by a local court here for raping a minor girl two years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nitendra Kumar also imposed a fine on the convicts on Monday.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Khushwaha said the incident took place on October 11, 2020 when the girl was going for tuitions. The convicts took her to a vacant polytechnic hostel and gang-raped her.

All the accused were aged between 20 and 24 at the time of the incident and were students of a polytechnic.

An FIR was registered under relevant section of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Those awarded life sentence included main accused Bharat Kumar, Rohit, Sanjay Khushwaha, Dharmendra Sen, Monu Paria, Shailendra, Mayank, and Vipin Tiwari.

