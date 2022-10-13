New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded 130 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease.

With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,540 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,076 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday.

Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one fatality.

On Monday, the city had recorded 67 new Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 per cent.

The city on Sunday recorded 79 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent. On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 428, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 275 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,837 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 37 are occupied, it said.

There are 43 containment zones in Delhi, according to the bulletin.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

