New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell has questioned officials of Penguin India for two consecutive days in connection with the alleged leak of former Army Chief General MM Naravane's book, sources said.

According to sources, the questioning continued for several hours on both days, with investigators seeking detailed information about the handling and circulation of the manuscript and its digital files. Officials indicated that representatives of the publishing house may be called again in the coming days as the probe progresses.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Extortion Threat Update: Mumbai Police Traces WhatsApp Voice Note Sender Harry Boxer, Close Associate of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Sources in the Special Cell said the investigation is currently being conducted on two separate lines.

The first line of inquiry concerns the PDF version of the book that allegedly surfaced before its official release. During an examination of the available PDF file, investigators found that the field where the printer's name is typically entered was left blank. Sources said this has led investigators to suspect that the file may have been leaked before it was sent for printing.

Also Read | Lucknow Hit-and-Run Horror: 6-Year-Old Child Dead After Class 12 Boy Travelling With Girlfriend Rams Speeding Car Into Pedestrians, Video Surfaces.

Police have sought detailed information from Penguin India regarding the PDF file's movement, including the stages it went through before final printing, the number of individuals who had access to it, and whether it was shared online or offline.

Sources said the publishing house has sought time to compile the relevant data, noting that the publication process had been underway for nearly three years.

The second line of investigation relates to a hard copy of the book that was displayed by the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, in Parliament. It was also claimed that the book was available overseas and online. The Special Cell is examining the origin and circulation of that hard copy as part of its ongoing probe.

Sources further said that the Special Cell is analysing the responses submitted by Penguin India. Investigators are working to determine whether the alleged leak resulted from negligence in handling the manuscript or was part of a larger conspiracy.

Further action, sources added, will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)