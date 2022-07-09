Shimla, Jul 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 179 new Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 2,87,464, officials said on Saturday.

The tally of active cases has now risen to 1,101 from 1,010 on Friday, they said.

The state had on Thursday and Friday recorded 189 and 191 new Covid cases, respectively.

As many as 88 people recuperated from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 2,82,221, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,123. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Saturday, they added.

