Leh, Aug 17 (PTI) Ladakh recorded 18 fresh Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 29,085, officials said on Wednesday.

All the new cases were recorded in Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 75 in Ladakh - 69 from Leh and six in Kargil, they said.

A total of 320 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, of which 273 in Leh and 29 in Kargil were found negative, officials said.

Seven patients -- six in Leh and one in Kargil -- were cured and discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 28,792, officials added.

