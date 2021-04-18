Shimla, Apr 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,177 on Sunday with 10 more fatalities, while 788 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 76,375, an official said.

The number of active cases in the state climbed to 8,696, the official said.

Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said of the new fatalities, five people died in Kangra, two in Shimla and one each in Sirmaur, Mandi and Kinnaur districts.

He said 526 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

