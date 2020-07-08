Raipur, Jul 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,526 on Wednesday after 100 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Also, 107 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,835, he said here.

The death toll stood at 14.

"Of the new cases, 22 were reported from Bilaspur, 20 from Raipur, 12 from Bastar, 10 each from Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon, six from Bemetara, five from Durg, four from Dantewada, three from Korba, two each from Koriya and Surguja districts", he said.

"Beside, one case each came from Balod, Gariaband, Sukma and Kanker districts," the official added.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 677 as 2,835 people have recovered, while 14 others have died.

With total 511 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed byRajanandgaon (331),Korba (330), Janjgir-Champa (274), Bilaspur (267), Balodabazar (256), Jashpur (189), Durg (178), Balrampur (146), Raigarh (139), Mungeli (123) and Kabirdham (110), the official said.

The districts which have so far reported less than 10 cases are Dhamtari (8), Sukma (6), Bijapur (4), Gaurela- Pendra-Marwahi (3) and Kondagaon (3), he said.

The coronavirus has affected all the 28 districts of the state, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 3,526, new cases 100, deaths 14, discharged 2,835, active cases 677, people tested so far 1,91,938. PTI

