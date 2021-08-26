Srinagar, Aug 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 101 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, which took the tally to 3,24,647, while no fresh death was reported in the Union Territory in the last 48 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 17 were from the Jammu division and 84 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 35 cases followed by 16 cases in Budgam district, the officials said.

The number of active cases is 1,060 in the union territory, while 3,19,183 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the COVID-19 pandemic stand at 4,404.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 44 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

