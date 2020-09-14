Nashik, Sep 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district increased by 1,317 cases on Monday to reach 54,833, while nine deaths took the toll to 1,073, an official said.

Nashik city leads with 37,597 cases and 599 deaths, he said.

A total of 43,214 people have been discharged so far, including 1,580 on Monday alone, he added.

