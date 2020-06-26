Thane, Jun 26 (PTI) Thane district on Friday recorded 1,332 coronavirus positive cases, taking the count to 27,479, while 30 deaths during the day took the toll to 911, an official said.

Thane city led with 365 cases, followed by 358 from Kalyan, 224 from Navi Mumbai and 120 from Mira Bhayander, he said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Government extends lockdown till July 31: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

"The recovery rate in the district is 48.70 per cent while mortality rate is 3.32 per cent," he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 count stood at 3,480 while the number of deaths was 114 so far. PTI

Also Read | Earthquake in Ladakh: 4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits 200 Km North-West of Kargil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)