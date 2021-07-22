Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported two COVID-19 related deaths as 25 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 7,69,665, according to a medical bulletin.

The infection has claimed 9,613 lives in the state so far.

According to the health bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Kurukshetra and Jhajjar districts.

Among the districts, four cases were reported from Gurgaon and five from Kurukshetra.

The total active cases in the state were 765.

The total recoveries so far are 7,59,287. The recovery rate is 98.65 per cent, the bulletin said.

