India News | COVID-19: 220 Cases, 13 Deaths in Pune District on Tuesday

Pune, Jun 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 220 in Pune district on Tuesday to reach 9,959, while the death toll touched 442 as 13 people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Of the 220 fresh cases, 140 are in Pune city, which now has 8,296 cases, he added.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad is 815, and it is 848 in rural and cantonment areas," he said.

