Srinagar, May 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 2,237 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally to 2,72,858, while 45 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 3,609 in the union territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 854 were from the Jammu division and 1,383 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest 441 cases, followed by 309 in Srinagar district and 221 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 45,630 in the union territory, while 2,23,619 patients have recovered so far, they said.

