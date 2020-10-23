Raipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 1,72,580 on Friday after 2,450 more people were detected with the infection, while the number of people who have recovered reached 1,46,222, an official said.

Fifty-eight more deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll to 1,738, he said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 84.18 per cent while the death rate is 0.99 per cent, he said.

A total of 283 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 2,157 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 24,620 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 202 new cases, taking its total count to 40,116, including 535 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded 226 new cases, Korba 225, Durg 197, Raigarh 182, Rajnandgaon 120, Bilaspur 114 among other districts, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, seven took place on Friday and one on Thursday, while 50 had occurred earlier but were added to the fatality tally on Friday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,580, new cases 2,450, deaths 1,738, recovered 1,46,222, active cases 24,620, people tested so far 16,42,978.

