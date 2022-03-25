Hyderabad, Mar 25 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the total to 7,91,074 so far.

Also Read | Health Research Budget Insufficient To Meet Existing, Future Challenges, Says Parliamentary Panel.

The death toll continued to be 4,111 with no fresh fatalities reported.

According to the Department of Health, 80 people recuperated from the infection and the number of recoveries till date was 7,86,388.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Red Alert in Coastal Areas After Sri Lankan Refugee Influx.

The recovery rate was 99.40 per cent, a bulletin said.

Hyderabad reported the most number of cases with 23.

The bulletin said 20,379 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 575, it said. The case fatality rate in the State was 0.51 per cent, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)