Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab increased to 1,453 with 50 more deaths due to the disease, a health bulletin issued on Monday said.

The state also reported 1,541 fresh cases of the coronavirus that took the infection tally to 53,992 on Monday, it said.

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: Railways Allows Aspirants to Use Mumbai Special Local Services on Exam Days.

Eighteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 10 from Mohali, five each from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, four from Kapurthala, three from Jalandhar and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Moga and Patiala, as per the medical bulletin.

One death which was reported from Tarn Taran was removed as it was counted twice, it said.

Also Read | Liquor Sale in West Bengal: Bars, Restaurants Allowed to Serve Alcohol, Dance Bars to Remain Shut.

Among the places which reported new cases were Bathinda (231), Ludhiana (210), Jalandhar (202), Patiala (156) Amritsar (118) and Mohali (102).

The bulletin said a total of 1,280 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. So far 37,027 people have been cured of the infection.

There are 15,512 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

Seventy-seven critical patients are on ventilator support while 474 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

With a collection of 16,535 more samples for COVID testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 10,62,667 in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)