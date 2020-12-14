Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Chandigarh on Monday reported 76 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,714 while one more death pushed the toll to 302, officials said.

There are 714 active cases in the union territory as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

Also Read | Outside the Wire Teaser: Anthony Mackie Is an Android Milliatry Officer in This High-Octane Actioner (Watch Video).

As many as 127 patients were discharged after they recovered, taking the number of cured people to 17,698, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,61,810 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,42,236 tested negative while reports of 117 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation, Govt Job for Kin of Killed CRPF Soldier in Chhattisgarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)