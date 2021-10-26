Srinagar, Oct 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 97 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 3,31,795, while one fresh death due to the virus was reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the 97 fresh cases, 15 were from the Jammu division and 82 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Road Accident: 3 of A Family Dead as Their Car Rammed Into Truck on Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 36 cases followed by 18 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 854 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,26,510, they said.

Also Read | How To Log In To Your WhatsApp on PC/Laptop.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 4,431 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Meanwhile, they said, there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)