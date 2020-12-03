Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI): As many as 61,209 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Kerala, with 5,376 newcases recorded on Thursday and 5,590 getting cured from the disease, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

In the last 24 hours, 60,476 samples have been tested, and the test positivity rate has gone down to 8.89 per cent, Vijayan told reporters.

So far, 63,38,754 samples have been sent for testing.

While the total caseload has mounted to6,20,049, the recoveries so far has touched 5,56,378.

Malappuram continues to top among the districts for the highest number of cases with 714 cases being reported,followedby Thrissur (647), Kozhikode (547) and Ernakulam (441).

The toll due to the infection mounted to 2,329 with 31 additional fatalities.

Of the positive cases, 44 are health workers,81 had come from outside the state and 4,724 were infected through contact.

As many as 3,11,237 people are under observation in various districts, including 15,256 in hospitals.

The total number of hotspots in the state stood at 473 with the deletion of nine areas and addition of Muhamma in Alappuzha.PTI UD SS

