Shillong, December 3: The Meghalaya government has started preparations for streamlining the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the state as the vaccine trials have started picking the pace. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday conducted a detailed review of COVID-19 situation in the state. Sanga said that the state is ready to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directives to ensure proper facilities for distribution of the vaccine.

The state CM stated that all deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure proper manpower and resources are in place to implement vaccine distribution programme when it available. Sangma also cautioned people not to let down their guard against the virus during the festive season. The CM stated that medical and frontline workers would be the first to be vaccinated. Meghalaya On The Path of Development Under Leadership of CM Conrad Sangma.

“Keeping in mind the festive season, which has already begun…it is important that we come up with basic guidelines if necessary protocols, to ensure that people are safe because during festive season, we do tend to let down our guards,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Sangma as saying. He added that the government would come up with COVID-19 guidelines during the Christmas season after deputy magistrates meetings with concerned stakeholders. PM-CM Meeting: COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy Remains Prime Focus.

Sangma also expressed happiness on the decline in the number of daily cases in Meghalaya. There are currently 686 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, 11,154 people have recovered from COVID-19. A total of 114 people have also succumbed to the deadly virus.

