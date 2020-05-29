India News | COVID-19: Amritsar Hotel Association Demands Relief Package

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Amritsar Hotel Association members staged a demonstration on Thursday, demanding a relief package for the hospitality industry which has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JP Dhingra, General Secretary of the association, told ANI, "Industries are gradually reopening but the hotel industry is still closed".

Members of the association urged the State and Central government to support the industry in the testing times and claimed that the hotel industry is on the brink of collapse. As COVID-19 has adversely impacted their businesses, members of the association demanded to refund GST and ease the loan interests for a year.

"We urge the Punjab and Central government to help us overcome the crisis. We request the government to refund GST and waive off interests on loans for a year so that we can revive our industry," added Dhingra. (ANI)

