Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday decided to postponed the Intermediate examination scheduled to hold on May 5.

The state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said in an official statement that the decision has been taken after the high court asked them to reconsider the decision to conduct exams in view of COVID-19 surge. The admit cards of the Inter (first and second years) are already out and over 10 lakh students were expected to appear for the intermediate exams this year.

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the central government has formulated all the lockdown conditions. But no uniform policy was announced for exams of classes 10, 11, and 12. So some states have already conducted and some other states have been conducting the exams. And some states have canceled exams and issuing pass certificates, according to Andhra government's statement.

"In the states where exams are not canceled, those students who studied well will get certificates with good marks and grades. Such students will get seats in good colleges. The entrance exams after Intermediate ask for a percentage of marks in Intermediate. Keeping the career options of students in mind, the state government wanted to conduct the exams. Practical exams for Intermediate are already complete, and only theory exams are pending, which can be completed in six days each. And each exam is for three hours only," it added.

The state government said that it has made arrangements for conducting exams in a safer environment. However, as a people-friendly government, "we have taken into consideration the concerns of children and their parents in the wake of increasing Corona cases in the state as well as the country". Moreover, the state high court has also opined to reconsider the conduct of exams. (ANI)

