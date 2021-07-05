Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced a relaxation of curfew timings in 11 districts of the state with effect from July 8, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said.

The curfew relaxations have been announced for districts other than East Godavari and West Godavari.

The curfew timing in the 11 districts would now be from 6 am to 10 pm. However, the shops have been ordered to close by 9 pm.

The state has also permitted theatres, restaurants, gyms, and function halls to operate while following all COVID protocols. A mandatory gap of two seats has been ordered by the authorities.

The CMO added that the curfew in the other 2 districts will be in place from 6 am to 7 pm, until the positivity rate in the districts drops to 5 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the officials to take timely measures to keep the spread of COVID-19 in control. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)