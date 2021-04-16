New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Indian Army has informed its personnel that physical attendance in offices has been reduced by 50 per cent due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, officials said on Friday.

The personnel who would be physically present in offices will have to avoid crowding, stagger their timings and follow all COVID-19 protocols strictly, they stated.

According to the directions, all meetings and conferences should be done virtually as much as possible, they added.

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. PTI DSP

