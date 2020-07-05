Puducherry, July 5 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday asked the people of the Union Territory to be "very careful" till the situation in neighbouring Tamil Nadu became normal in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing people through video mode, the former IPS officer said several areas in the neighbouring state were brought under containment zones.

"Chennai is particularly under containment zone in a big way," she said adding those visiting their relatives and friends here from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu might spread the disease without knowing that they have the pandemic.

"This is not the time for visits, but it is time to exercise utmost care and care to prevent spread of the malaise," Bedi said in her brief address, which was translated into Tamil.

Despite all precautionary steps taken, the number of cases of infection have been increasing in Puducherry over the last one week and this is 'worrisome', she said.

People from neighbouring pockets have been 'slipping' into Puducherry, which is interspersed with the neighbouring state.

"We should wait till Tamil Nadu came out of the COVID-19 in a big way. Till Tamil Nadu normalises, the people would be very vulnerable to the disease.

They should be extremely careful and continue to adhere to the norms including downloading of Arogya Sethu app in the mobile phones which would give an alert," she said.

