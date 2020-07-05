Ratlam, July 5: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old woman stabbed to death just hours before her marriage on Sunday. The incident took place in Jaora city of Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district. The victim had gone to a beauty parlour with her sister on July 5. A man carrying a knife reportedly entered the parlour and stabbed the 34-year-old woman in the neck. Uttar Pradesh: 18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Father, Brother Over Love Affair in Chaupai Village.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the victim belonged to Shajapur town of the state had come to the city in the morning with her family members. Police have started an investigation into the case. CSP P S Ranawat told the media house that the police are going through CCTV footage to identify the accused. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the alleged murderer. It was the second marriage of the victim.

Earlier in June, a 19-year-old girl and her father were allegedly killed by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district just two days before her marriage. The incident took place on June 27 at Transport Nagar area of the district. The accused was identified as Saagar Thakur. According to reports, Thakur wanted to marry the girl.

