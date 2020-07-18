Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 18 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases, border of Haridwar district with the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh has been sealed from Saturday till July 20, Uttarakhand Police said.

Taking a dip in rivers at ghats will also not be allowed on 'Somvati Amavasya'.

"Border of Haridwar district with adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh has been sealed from today till 20th July in view of COVID-19 cases. Taking a dip in rivers/bathing at ghats will not be allowed on Somvati Amavasya," said Senthil Avoodai K Raj, SSP Haridwar on Saturday.

According to SSP Haridwar, the devotees coming from outside the state will not be allowed to take a dip at any ghat in Haridwar. However, if any outsider is found breaking this rule, they will have to be quarantined for 14 days.

Earlier this month, a similar order was given to seal the border to restrict the entry of devotees for 'Kanwar Yatra', in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and rest of the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,982 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

