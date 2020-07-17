Nagpur, Jul 17 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Friday, that took its tally of patients to 2,774, officials said.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 45 people in the district. While 29 of them were from Nagpur, 16 others were from outside the district, an official statement said.

Also Read | Community Spread in Coastal Thiruvananthapuram, Total Lockdown From Tomorrow, Says Kerala CM: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Till now, as many as 1,733 people have recovered from the infection, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)