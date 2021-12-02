Alibaug, Dec 2 (PTI) With the addition of 14 coronavirus positive cases, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Raigad district has reached 1,72,070, the authorities said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday, they said.

With the death of one person due to the infection in Karjat tehsil, the toll in the district has gone up to 4,567.

At present there are 239 active COVID-19 cases in the coastal district, officials said.

There are seven cases under Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, two cases each in Khalapur and Karjat, and one case each in Uran, Alibaug and Murud. There is not a single case in 10 tehsils of the district.

So far, 1,67,255 persons have recuperated from the infection in the district.

Till now, 19,58,647 persons have received their first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines in Raigad, while 10,31,424 others have been administered the second jab, the officials added.

