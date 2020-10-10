Amaravati, Oct 10 (PTI): Confirmed cases of coronavirus crossed the 7.50 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh as 5,653 infections were added afresh on Saturday.

The latest bulletin said 6,659 patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Saturday and another 35 succumbed.

AP's COVID-19 table now showed 7,50,517 total positives, 6,97,699 recoveries and 6,194 deaths so far.

The number of active cases stood at 46,624, according to the latest government bulletin said.

In 24 hours, West Godavari district added the highest number of 823 new COVID-19 cases in the state, while East Godavari and Chittoor reported 706 each.

Kurnool district continued to report the lowest number of 119 new cases.

Prakasam district saw six fresh fatalities and Chittoor, five.

East Godavari and Krishna reported four more COVID-19 deaths each.

After 64.94 lakh sample tests, at the rate of 1,21,612 per million population, the overall infection positivity rate in the state stood at 11.56 per cent.

