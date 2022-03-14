Chennai, Mar 14 (PTI) COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu further declined to 86 on Monday from 95 the previous day and there was one death after three days. While the count increased to 34,51,996 from 34,51,910 Sunday, the net fatalities increased to 38,024.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Taking 'Full Control' of Major Ukrainian Cities.

A 85-year-old man from Cuddalore died of COVID-19 pneumonia/acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to a bulletin here.

A total of 204 patients got discharged today, and the total recoveries increased to 34,12,918 from 34,12,714 on Sunday. The active cases, including isolation, as of today further fell to 1,054 from 1,173 a day ago, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Private Airlines Not Using Aerobridges for Boarding and Deboarding to Save Money, Aged People Bearing Brunt: Parl Panel.

Chennai saw 33 new cases followed by Coimbatore with 11. Among 38 districts, 14 recorded nil cases while the rest saw cases below five.

The net recoveries in Chennai included today's 63 and increased to 7,41,338 while the active cases dropped to 354 from 388 on Sunday. The metro's positive cases remain at 7,50,760. The fatalities remain at 9,068.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)