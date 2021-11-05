Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI): Tamil Nadu continued to report a decline in COVID-19 cases below the 1,000 mark for the fifth consecutive day, with the state logging 875 infections, pushing the tally to 27,07,368.

Thirteen people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 36,204 till date, a health department bulletin said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,012 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,60,419 leaving 10,745 active cases.

A total of 1,05,832 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,17,29,726, the bulletin said.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 106 and 102 cases respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts

As many as 14 districts reported below 10 cases, while Mayliaduthurai, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded zero new cases.

Tamil Nadu's daily virus infections dropped below the 1,000 mark on November 1 after a gap of nearly one year and the state logged 990 new cases that day.

The state had last witnessed new infections below the 1,000 mark on December 28, 2020, when 957 fresh infections were reported.

