Madhya Pradesh, November 5: Four people were killed and eight people were severely injured after a brawl broke out between two families in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajur district. According to police, A girl had taken several silver ornaments with her when she eloped with her lover over a year ago. The silver ornaments she took with her became the reason for the dispute between the two families. The incident took place at a village panchayat on Thursday night.

As per a report published in Hindustan Times, Manoj Singh, superintendent of police, Alirajpur said, "Leela Guliya, aged 21, had taken her mothers silver jewelry weighing 1Kg and eloped with Madho Bhudariya, aged 20 to marry according to the Bhilala tribe's tradition." Singh further told the media house, "The girl’s family had been asking her to return the silver jewelry since they eloped in June 2020, but she has refused to do so. On Thursday, a village panchayat meet was called to settle the issue. As per tribal tradition, the boy’s family had to give money to the girl’s family to get their consent for the marriage” Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Son-in-Law Sentenced To 10 Years Imprisonment For Filing Fake Gangrape Case Against 4 Neighbours in Ashok Nagar District.

During the meet, both families got into arguments which eventually turned into violent attacks with sticks and sharp weapons. In a deadly fight, Madho’s cousin Ismail Bhudariya, aged 25, and Sukhdev Bhudariya, aged 22, and Leela’s grandfather Bhal Singh Guliya, aged 50, and her uncle Nandu Singh, aged 24, were killed, Singh said.

Police booked 13 people, including the four deceased, in two separate FIRs registered under sections 302 and 147 of the Indian Penal Code. Eight people were arrested on Friday, said Mohan Singh Damor, the town inspector of Chandpur police station.

