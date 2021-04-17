Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) COVID-19 data compiled between March 16 and April 15 from major cities of India has shown that Nashik in Maharashtra is the worst hit city in the country in terms of cases per million residents, officials said on Saturday.

The Union health ministry data showed that Nashik has 46,050 COVID-19 cases per million residents, while it is 45,856 in Nagpur, 36,359 in Pune and 17,946 in Mumbai.

However, in absolute numbers, Mumbai's caseload increased by 3,70,896 in the same period, which is significantly higher than any other city in the country, while Nashik added 97,765 cases, they said.

Between March 16 and April 15, the addition to the caseload in Nagpur was 1,34,840, while it 2,47,529 in Pune.

During this period, the maximum daily cases per million stood at 1,859 in Nashik, 2,214 in Nagpur, 1,604 in Pune and 849 in Mumbai, the data revealed.

