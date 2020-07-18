Raipur, Jul 18 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government will organise employment camps in all 28 districts for migrants who have returned to the state amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday.

These 'rozgar camps' will be held based on the data of vacancies collected by the Industry and Labour departments in the state, a public relations department official said.

"Information on vacancies of skilled and unskilled manpower in industries, firms and institutions is being collected following which these camps will be held. The deputy CEO of Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority and State Project Livelihood College Society has issued detailed guidelines," he added.

The camps will be organised with all social distancing norms in place, including presence of not more than 20 persons at one time, and masks, sanitizers, thermal scanners etc will be in place, he said.

