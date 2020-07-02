Raipur, Jul 2 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,013 after 72 people, including three CISF personnel, tested positive on Thursday, a health official said.

As many as 59 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the state following recovery, he said.

Seventeen of the total number of cases were reported from Raipur district, 12 from Bemetara, 10 from Bastar, nine from Bilaspur, seven from Balrampur, five from Janjgir-Champa, four from Dantewada and three from Surguja while one case each came from Korba, Raigarh, Mungeli, Kanker and Balod districts, he said.

"Three personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are among the new cases detected in the Naxal-hit Dantewada," another government official said.

They have a travel history to other states and were kept at a quarantine facility of the CISF in Bacheli town, he said.

CISF guards the mines area and other facilities of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Kirandul and Bacheli areas of the district, he said.

With the latest cases, so far 14 CISF personnel have tested positive for the infection in the district, he said.

Eleven CISF personnel, who had earlier tested positive, were kept in the same quarantine facility, he added.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 637, as 2,362 people have been discharged after recovery, while 14 others have died due to the infection so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 3,013, new cases: 72, deaths: 14, discharged: 2,362, active cases: 637, people tested so far: 1,66,656. PTI

