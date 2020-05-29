India News | COVID-19: Chandigarh Passport Sewa Kendra Resumes Functioning with 50 Pc Staff

Chandigarh [India], May 29 (ANI): The Regional Passport Office and Chandigarh Passport Sewa Kendra have begun functioning with 50 per cent staff capacity amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

The appointments for passport-related services have resumed in Chandigarh from May 26.

Sibash Kabiraj, Regional Passport Officer, Chandigarh, said that offices are functioning with 50 per cent staff capacity.

"Applicants are advised to reach the offices only 30 minutes before the appointment, carry sanitisers and sanitise their hands before entering the office premises," Kabiraj added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 279 COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, including 187 cured/discharged/migrated and four deaths. (ANI)

