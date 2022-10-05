Raipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 13 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the state's overall tally to 11,76,497, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,135 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The recovery figure rose to 11,62,035 after 61 people recuperated during the day, leaving the state with 327 active cases, he said.

Raipur and Durg districts led the tally with four cases each, followed by one in Bilaspur, among other districts. Not a singl case was reported in 21 districts of the state.

As 1,097 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,86,56,206, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,497, new cases 13, death toll 14,135, recoveries 11,62,035, active cases 327, tests so far 1,86,56,206.

