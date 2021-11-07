Raipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus caseload rose to 10,06,172 on Sunday as 13 people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

No fatality due to the virus was reported in the state during the day and the death toll remained unchanged at 13,584.

The number of recoveries in the state rose to 9,92,344 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals, while 20 others completed their home isolation during the day.

There are 244 active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh now.

"Durg district recorded four new cases, while two districts, including Raipur, recorded three cases each. Three districts, including Korba, saw one case each, while no fresh case was reported in 22 districts," he said.

As 9,333 samples were tested during the day, the cumulative test count of the state went up to 13,745,891, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,172, new cases 13, death toll 13,584, recoveries 9,92,344, active cases 244, total tests 13,745,891.

