Raipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,07,540 on Friday with the addition of 23 cases, while the death toll increased by one to touch 13,597, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,93,647 after eight people were discharged from hospitals and 20 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 296 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded nine new cases followed by four cases each in Bilaspur and Durg respectively. No fresh cases were reported in 22 districts," he said.

With 20,932 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,47,94,932, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,540, New cases 23, Death toll 13,597, Recovered 9,93,647, Active cases 296, today tests 20,932, Total tests 1,47,94,932.

