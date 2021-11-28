Raipur, Nov 28 (PTI) With the addition of 30 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, Chhattisgarh's infection count rose to 10,06,763, a health official said.

No fresh fatality due to the virus was reported during the day, which kept the death toll in the state unchanged at 13,593, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,840 after nine patients were discharged from hospitals, while 17 others completed their home isolation during the day.

There are 330 active coronavirus positive cases in the state.

"Raipur and Durg recorded seven new cases each, while Raigarh and Bilaspur logged three and two cases respectively. No fresh cases were reported in 16 districts," he said.

As 12,996 samples were tested during the day, the state's cumulative test count rose to 1,42,24,106.

