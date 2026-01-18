Haveri (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Congress MLC Saleem Ahmad on Sunday announced that a celebratory programme will be held in Haveri on February 13 as the Congress government completes 1,000 days in office in Karnataka

"On 13 February, the government will complete 1,000 days in office. To mark the occasion, a massive programme is being organised at Haveri, where nearly one lakh pattas will be distributed to the people... The government has delivered on its promises, as we remain committed to serving the people of Karnataka...Whatever we had said, we have implemented under the leadership of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and under the guidance of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. Karnataka government is doing wonderful work..." the Congress MLC said.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Senator Steve Daines in Delhi; Discusses Strategic Significance of India-US Bilateral Relationship.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Friday ahead of his meeting with the Congress top brass, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Oppositon Rahul Gandhi.

When questioned about the intent of his visit, the Karnataka Deputy CM told the media that he is not in a position to disclose any plans, as his meeting with the AICC is not an issue to be discussed in public. He said it is upon the "General Secretary to disclose any plan".

Also Read | AI and ML Salaries in India Projected To Reach Up to INR 45 Lakh per Annum by 2026 as Demand for Tech Talent Surges.

In response to a question about whether any chief ministerial position talks occurred during the latest meeting between him and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday at the Mysuru (Mandakalli) airport. The Deputy Chief Minister said, "I can't disclose all these things. It is not an issue to be discussed in public. It is between me, the party High Command, and my Chief Minister."

He further said that he has come here only to meet his party leaders. Responding to a question on whether he has any plans to meet any Union Minister Shivakumar said," Yes, I have some meetings, I have an important legal issue connected to irrigation projects, and some big cases are there. I will also be meeting some Union Ministers." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)