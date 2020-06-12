India News | COVID-19 Claims One More Life as Noida Records Highest Single-day Spike in Cases

Noida (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded its 12th coronavirus-linked death, while 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected, highest in a day so far, officials said.

The 45-year-old deceased, a resident of Barola village, passed away this morning and had tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said.

Also Read | Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory.

“The patient was already suffering from diabetes and pneumonia. The cause of his death was acute respiratory distress syndrome with respiratory failure,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Meanwhile, he said 95 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in the district, taking the tally to 830.

Also Read | Chandigarh Suspends Interstate Bus Services Till June 30 Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

"So far, 477 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. There are 341 active cases now, while the number of deceased is 12," the officer said. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)